US President Donald Trump said his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. "If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing,” Trump told the Journal.

Trump later posted on social media, without mentioning Iran or any other details: "Tuesday, 8.00 pm Eastern Time!" Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the post. In a separate post earlier on Sunday, Trump had said Iran would face infrastructure attacks if it did not open the strait by Tuesday, but gave no specific time.