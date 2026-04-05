Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the second crew member from the American F-15 fighter jet that crashed inside Iran was "safe and sound" following a search and rescue operation.

"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was on April 3 that Iran shot down a US warplane and released footage of the aircraft wreckage. Following this, US forces launched a search operation and rescued one of the crew on the same day.

Axios and CBS News, citing unidentified sources, reported that one of the two crew on the plane had already been rescued by US special forces but that the search was ongoing for the second crew member.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, the plane was an F-15E fighter, crewed by a pilot and a weapons-systems officer in the back seat.

CNN also said that analysis of what Iranian media said were photos of the wreckage showed an F-15, rather than an F-35 stealth fighter, as claimed in some Iranian reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

US media reported that a search-and-rescue operation was underway by specialised US forces, following what would be the first known loss of a jet inside Iran since Trump ordered the war.

Photos and videos circulating on social media and Iranian news outlets were cited by major US media outlets as showing US helicopters and other aircraft flying at low altitude over the presumed site of the downed fighter jet.