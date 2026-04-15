Dubai: US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran could end soon, hinting at “an amazing two days ahead”, even as US forces enforcing a naval blockade turned back vessels leaving Iranian ports.

With the possibility of renewed talks in Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance, who led the US delegation in the last round of negotiations, expressed cautious optimism despite the talks ending without a breakthrough.

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“I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead,” Trump told an ABC News reporter, adding that extending the two-week ceasefire may not be necessary. “I think it can be over very soon. It will end soon,” Trump said in a separate interview with Fox Business Network.

Officials from Pakistan, Iran and several Gulf states indicated that delegations could return to Islamabad later this week. Iran’s foreign ministry said a Pakistani delegation was expected to arrive in Tehran to convey messages from Washington.

The previous round of talks broke down without an agreement to end the conflict, which Trump launched alongside Israel on February 28. The war has since escalated tensions across the region, including renewed hostilities involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump’s remarks buoyed global markets, pushing stocks towards record highs. Oil prices, which had dipped earlier, rebounded to around $96 per barrel after the US military said its blockade had effectively halted seaborne trade to and from Iran.

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Tankers intercepted

The US military said more vessels were being turned back under the blockade, including the sanctioned Chinese-owned tanker Rich Starry, which was seen reversing course through the Strait of Hormuz.

At least eight Iran-linked oil tankers have been intercepted since the blockade began on Monday, according to media reports. A US destroyer also stopped two tankers attempting to leave Iran’s Chabahar port.

Iranian media reported that a sanctioned supertanker managed to reach Imam Khomeini port despite the blockade, possibly returning empty.

Iran’s military warned it could disrupt trade flows in the Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if the blockade continues. However, some Iranian outlets claimed maritime traffic remained largely unaffected, with alternative ports being used.

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Return to Islamabad

Trump said US negotiators were likely to return to Pakistan, crediting the country’s army chief for facilitating talks. Speaking at an event in Georgia, Vance said Trump was seeking a “grand bargain” with Iran, though mistrust between the two sides remained a key hurdle.

Iran’s nuclear programme remains a central sticking point. The US has proposed a 20-year suspension of Iran’s nuclear activity, while Tehran has suggested a shorter pause of three to five years.

The International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said the duration of any moratorium would be a political decision, suggesting a compromise could be possible.

Washington has also demanded the removal of enriched nuclear material from Iran, while Tehran has insisted on lifting international sanctions.

Back-channel communications between the two sides have continued, with sources indicating some progress in narrowing differences ahead of a possible new round of talks.

Fallout of the war

The conflict has severely disrupted global energy flows. Iran has effectively restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments, leading to reduced exports from the Gulf and forcing importers to seek alternatives.

Further tightening of supply is expected, as the US is unlikely to renew a sanctions waiver on Iranian oil exports.

The war has claimed around 5,000 lives so far, including approximately 3,000 in Iran and 2,000 in Lebanon, with civilians such as students, women and teachers among the casualties, officials said.