Washington: A group of Republican lawmakers has introduced a bill in the US Congress seeking a three-year pause on the H-1B visa programme, alleging it is being misused to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labour.

The legislation, titled the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, was introduced by Congressman Eli Crane of Arizona and co-sponsored by seven Republican members — Brian Babin, Brandon Gill, Wesley Hunt, Keith Self (Texas), Andy Ogles (Tennessee), Paul Gosar (Arizona) and Tom McClintock (California).

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The bill proposes sweeping changes to the H-1B system. These include reducing the annual cap from 65,000 to 25,000, mandating a minimum salary of USD 200,000, and restricting visa holders from bringing dependents to the US.

It also calls for replacing the current lottery-based selection process with a wage-based system, requiring employers to certify the unavailability of qualified American workers and confirm that no recent layoffs have taken place. Additional provisions include barring H-1B holders from taking up multiple jobs and prohibiting third-party staffing firms from employing them.

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Further, the bill seeks to prevent federal agencies from sponsoring non-immigrant workers, end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, and block H-1B visa holders from transitioning to permanent residency. It also proposes that non-immigrant workers must leave the US before switching to another visa category.

The H-1B programme is widely used by US technology companies to hire foreign professionals, with Indians forming a significant share of visa holders, particularly in the tech and healthcare sectors.

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Defending the proposal, Crane said the measure aims to prioritise American workers and address flaws in the current system. “The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not corporate profit margins,” he said, adding that the bill would strengthen visa protocols and expand job opportunities for Americans.

Other lawmakers echoed similar views. Brandon Gill said the reforms would ensure the immigration system serves American workers first, while Paul Gosar described the current programme as being skewed against domestic employment. Andy Ogles alleged that American workers are increasingly being displaced and called for stricter controls.

Rosemary Jenks, co-founder of the Immigration Accountability Project, described the proposal as one of the strongest measures introduced to reform the H-1B system, arguing that the programme had deviated from its original intent of addressing temporary skill shortages.

(With PTI inputs)