President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after loud bangs were heard.

About an hour after Trump was rushed from the event, he posted on Truth Social that a “shooter had been apprehended.” “Quite an evening in DC. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job,” Trump added.

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Dinner attendees immediately stopped talking, and people started screaming, “Get down, get down!” immediately after the noises were heard.

Hundreds of guests dove under the tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room. Trump and the first lady had bent down behind the dais before being hustled out by Secret Service officers.

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Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover while waiters fled to the front of the dining hall.