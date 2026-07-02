India said on Thursday that its deputy foreign minister and a state governor would represent the country at the state funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Governor of Bihar, Syed Ata Hasnain, and deputy foreign minister Pabitra Margherita will visit Iran on July 03, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

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"The high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilizational ties, including people-to-people connection, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and economic engagements," it said.

Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years and was a fierce critic of Washington, was killed on February 28 – the day the US and Israel began striking Iran, triggering a regional conflict in the Gulf.

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The funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 and ​conclude with his burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, ‌on July 9.