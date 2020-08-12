Ready to take on Chhetri, says Blasters' new signing Nishu Kumar

Kochi: Young defender Nishu Kumar, who recently signed a lucrative deal with Kerala Blasters FC, has said he is eagerly waiting to play against Indian skipper and star forward Sunil Chhetri.

The 22-year-old asserted that the experience of having featured in the first team consistently for Bengaluru FC in the last two Indian Super League (ISL) seasons would hold him in good stead in the face-off with his former teammate Chhetri.

"I had the opportunity to play and train alongside Sunil bhai. I hope that experience will come in handy. I had a memorable stint with Bengaluru and I'm confident of making a similar impact at Blasters in the upcoming season," Nishu, who hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, said.



The talented defender, who was handed out a four-year contract by Blasters, had been a mainstay of Bengaluru FC, scoring a goal in each season, while also maintaining an average pass accuracy of over 70 per cent.



"I'm happy that Kerala Blasters are looking to build a strong core of young players with focus on promoting long-term individual and team success. At the same time, the franchise does not want to compromise on quality. There is a great mix of young and experienced players in the side," he said.



"I have spent five seasons at Bengaluru FC. As a young player, it was an invaluable experience. I learned a lot about myself there, not just as a player but also as a person."



On being the highest-paid Indian defender in the league, Nishu, who started his footballing journey with the Chandigarh Football Academy at the age of 11, said: “It feels great, but I'm fully aware that my real journey as a footballer begins only now. I will no longer be considered a youngster and definitely there will be immense pressure to perform. However, I'm fully ready to shoulder bigger responsibilities."



In fact, the youngster will have the added responsibility of replacing Sandesh Jhingan, who left Blasters this summer, as the leader of the defence.



Primarily a left-back, Nishu can also play as a makeshift right-back. He also has a knack for moving forward to support the wingers. "I'm a genuine full-back, but I'm ready to don any role in the defence. Personally, I love to play in the right wing, but if the coach wants me to play in another position, I will do it happily. We have to sacrifice our self-interests for the greater good of the team."



According to him, the toughest player he has ever faced is former Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC forward Sony Norde. "I played against him in my first season in the I-League. He is a skilful footballer with great physicality."



Nishu, who had represented India both at the U-19 and U-23 level, made his senior team debut against Jordan on November 18, 2018, and scored the only goal in the team's 1-2 loss. This is his only appearance so far in the India colours.



He has also scored 55 goals for Bengaluru in the I-League, Federation Cup, AFC Cup, ISL and Super Cup.



“I'm a natural defender, but I love to join the attack and even score goals. I'm striving to strike a balance between my defensive and offensive presence and instincts. I hope all my hard work will help me excel in these roles," he said.



"Blasters have already started preparing for the upcoming season. Currently we are attending the online classes conducted by head coach Kibu Vicuna where he discusses game strategies. I am very positive about the future." Nishu added.

