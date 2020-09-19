Seityasen to stay at Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have extended the contract of winger Seityasen Singh for the next two seasons.

The 28-year-old from Manipur started his professional career with Royal Wahingdoh in I-League second division, where he stayed till 2015. During his last season with the club, he joined NorthEast United FC on loan for the second edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). He was rewarded for his consistency with a call-up to the national team that year.

Seityasen joined Salgaocar FC in the early 2017 before going back to NorthEast United. He then moved to DSK Shivajians FC on loan in 2018 before joining Delhi Dynamos in the ISL and back to NorthEast United FC. He was signed by Blasters ahead of last ISL.

Seityasen showcased a strong performance for Blasters as he featured in 10 ISL matches last year. His consistency, experience, impressive speed and one-on-one skills are prime reasons for his extension with the club.

“I’m really happy to extend my stay at KBFC. The club gave me an opportunity to prove myself last season. I’m confident of my abilities and am sure of contributing to the success of the team. I have always loved and admired the passion and craze the fans of Kerala Blasters have towards the club and the sport and I always feel at home while playing in front of them,” said Seityasen.



“Seityasen is one of the finest wingers in the ISL who is good with both feet and can operate out wide on the left and right side of the midfield. Last season he worked extremely hard on his fitness as he came back from a long-term injury. I’m glad he is staying with us. He is definitely going to make the team stronger,” said Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

