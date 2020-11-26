ISL Season 7: Kerala Blasters lead NEUFC 2-0 at half-time

Bambolim (Goa): Kerala Blasters (KBFC) were leading 2-0 against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in their second match of ISL Season 7 at the GMC Stadium here on Thursday.

Midfielder Sergio Cidoncha Cidoncha headed home off a free-kick in the fifth minute as KBFC drew first blood. Striker Gary Hooper converted a penalty to double their lead on the stroke of half-time

Earlier, defender Nishu Kumar was included in the KBFC first eleven.

KBFC lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 in their opening game, while NEUFC scored a stunning 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC to begin their campaign in style.

KBFC: Playing XI: Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Tashni, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Jose Vicente Gomez Umpierrez, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gary Hooper.



NEUFC: Playing XI: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Rakesh Pradhan, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego Revetria, Kwesi Appiah, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei.

