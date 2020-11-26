Champions League: Real Madrid leave Inter Milan on the brink of elimination

Milan: Real Madrid claimed a first-ever win at San Siro on Wednesday, beating Inter 2-0 in the Champions League after the Serie A side had midfielder Arturo Vidal sent off for dissent in the first half.

Eden Hazard converted a seventh-minute penalty and Achraf Hakimi deflected Rodrygo's shot into his own goal in an authoritative Real performance to leave Inter close to a second successive group stage elimination.

Real stayed second in Group B with seven points from four games, one behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach. Shakhtar Donetsk are third with four and Inter bottom with two, leaving them with only a remote chance of going through.

Real, without Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos, were gifted an early lead when Nicola Barella clipped Nacho's heels as he was about to shoot and Hazard comfortably converted the penalty.

Lucas Vazquez hit the for Real post shortly afterwards before Inter began to fight their way back into the game -- only for Vidal to get himself needlessly dismissed.

The Chilean went down under a challenge from two players and was livid when the referee waved away his penalty appeal, refusing to even look at the pitchside monitor. Vidal was booked for dissent, continued arguing, was booked again and sent off in the 33rd minute.

Inter had another penalty waved away when Roberto Gagliardini went down early in the second half before Real struck again. Vazquez, given too much space, clipped the ball back from the byline and Rodrygo's shot was deflected in off Akram Hakimi, and awarded as an own goal against the Inter full-back.

Bayern through

Holders Bayern Munich failed to hit top form but did enough for a 3-1 win over visitors Salzburg to book their spot in the knockout stage with two games to spare.

The German champions stretched their record run to 15 straight wins in the competition, with Robert Lewandowski firing in on the rebound in the 43rd minute after the hosts had struggled with Salzburg's high-intensity pressing during the first half.

Lewandowski now has 71 goals in the competition and is joint third-best scorer of all time, along with Spaniard Raul, behind Lionel Messi and leader Cristiano Ronaldo.

City advance

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden finished off a brilliant team move as his side saw off Olympiakos Piraeus 1-0 away from home to seal their place in the last 16. After dominating possession with little reward, City found a breakthrough in the 36th minute when Gabriel Jesus trapped a crossfield ball and fed Raheem Sterling, who produced a sublime backheel pass for Foden to slam the ball into the net.

Shock defeat



Atalanta's Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scored quickfire second-half goals to give them a comfortable 2-0 win over a toothless Liverpool, who barely managed a shot on target, in their Group D clash at Anfield.



Having recently complained about fixture congestion and its effect on his injury-hit squad, Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp made a number of changes but the result was a flat performance as the home side struggled to get out of second gear.

Atalanta, who had been mauled 5-0 by Liverpool in Italy, took full advantage, punishing the hosts' sloppiness with two goals in four minutes after the break.

Though Liverpool still lead the group on nine points, both Atalanta and Ajax Amsterdam, who beat bottom side Midtjylland 3-1, are now two points behind with two games left to play.

The results: Group A: Bayern Munich bt Salzburg 3-1; Atltico Madrid drew with Lokomotiv Moskva 0-0.



Group B: Inter Milan lost to Real Madrid 0-2; Borussia M'gladbach bt Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0.



Group C: Olympiakos Piraeus lost to Manchester City 0-1; Olympique Marseille lost to Porto 0-2;

Group D: Ajax bt Midtjylland 3-1; Liverpool lost to Atalanta 0-2.