Champions League: Man United crash out; Juve thump Barca

Leipzig : RB Leipzig scored twice in the opening 13 minutes but had to survive a late comeback from Manchester United to cling on to a 3-2 win on Tuesday that sent them into the Champions League knockout stage and eliminated the English side.

The Germans, semifinalists last season, were totally dominant in the early stages and raced into a 2-0 lead with goals from Angelino and Amadou Haidara, before a third in the second half from Justin Kluivert appeared to be the final nail in the United coffin.

A Bruno Fernandes penalty, however, sparked the visitors into life in the 80th minute and a Paul Pogba header soon after set up a tense finale, but it all came too late for United who were left to rue a sloppy start and will now drop into the Europa League.

"It was really intense at the end but we played a good game for long spells," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "The players implemented our plan well, especially in the first half.

"The boys fought hard, I said before the game that they are machines and they showed that again tonight."

Leipzig are top of Group H on 12 points but will have to wait to see if they stay there, while United are out having finished third with nine points.

Second-placed Paris St Germain, also on nine but with a better head-to-head record against United and Leipzig, are through to the last 16 and can still finish top. They will line up again against Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday after their game was suspended due to an incident involving the fourth official.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi vie for the ball. Photo: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo netted two penalties as Juventus outclassed Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou to claim top spot in Group G.

It was Ronaldo's first meeting with Barca since leaving bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2018 and it did not take long for the forward to make his mark on the game.

The Portuguese tested Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen early on, before opening the scoring from the spot in the 13th minute after being felled by Ronald Araujo.

Defender Danilo flashed an effort just wide as the visitors cranked up the pressure, with a stunning Weston McKennie volley putting the Italian champions two goals up and in full control seven minutes later.

"The defeat was because of how we played in the opening 25 minutes," a furious Barca coach Ronald Koeman said.

"We started badly, we looked scared, we weren't aggressive. It looked as if we'd come out looking not to lose, as opposed to trying to control the game. We weren't good, not even positionally.

"We got better but we lost the game in the first half an hour."

Both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages before kick-off. They ended the group phase on 15 points each but Juve took first place by virtue of a superior head-to-head record.

Lazio sneak through

Lazio enjoyed the luckiest of escapes as they sneaked into the last 16 for the first time in more than 20 years after being held to a 2-2 draw at home by Club Brugge who played the entire second half with 10 men.

Needing at least a draw to qualify, Lazio appeared totally in control as they took a 2-1 lead in less than half an hour while the visitors had Eduard Sobol sent off in the 39th minute.

Laziod Joaquin Correa, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Club Brugge. Photo: AFP

However, Hans Vanaken headed Brugge level in the 76th minute and, in an incredible finish, the Belgian outsiders hit the bar in stoppage time.

Amid huge relief at a soggy Stadio Olimpico, the Italians -- who previously went beyond the group stage only in 1999-2000 -- held on to finish second in Group F on 10 points, with Brugge third on eight. Borussia Dortmund took the top spot with 13 points.