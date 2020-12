Bamabolim (Goa): SC East Bengal were leading Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 at half-time in their ISL match at the GMC Stadium here on Sunday.

East Bengal shot into lead in the 13th minute after Blasters defender Bakary Kone deflected one into his own net.

Both teams are eyeing their maiden win. Blasters have two points from five matches, while East Bengal have a solitary point from five games.