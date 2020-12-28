ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Juande as replacement for Cidoncha

Kerala Blasters FC have signed Juande as a replacement for club captain Sergio Cidoncha who has been ruled out of ISL Season 7 with an ankle injury.

Juande was part of the Real Betis Academy before getting promoted to their reserve squad at the age of 19.

The defensive midfielder made his first team debut in 2005 in a Champions League match but got his chance in the La Liga only in 2007. He made a total of 69 appearances for the club in his six-year stint at Real Betis where he scored three goals.

The 34-year-old spent a short loan spell during the second half of 2010-11 season and moved to play for Westerlo for in the Belgian League.

“I am very excited to be a part of a great franchise like Kerala Blasters FC, a club which has the best fans in the entire country. I would like to thank the club management for this opportunity and can't wait to be there together with my teammates and the coaching staff to fight it out all-together,” said Juande.



He has also played for Spanish side SD Ponferradina, Spezia in Serie B and A-League side Perth Glory.



Juande is currently undergoing his mandatory quarantine at the team hotel in Goa and will start training with the team soon.