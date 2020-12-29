ISL: Kerala Blasters rope in striker Subha Ghosh

Kerala Blasters FC have roped in young forward Subha Ghosh from ATK Mohun Bagan. He was part of the Mohun Bagan academy and made his senior team debut last season under current Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna in the Durand Cup.

Ghosh was also part of the squad that won the I-League and scored three goals from eight matches for the club. Blasters will receive an undisclosed fee from ATK Bagan which also sees Blasters player Nongdamba Naorem move over to Kolkata as part of the swap deal.

“It’s a new beginning for me. I have got a new family now and I want to serve Kerala Blasters right. I know what I have come here to do, I want to score goals and win matches. I am thankful to the Kerala Blasters management and most importantly Kibu Sir for giving me this opportunity. I want to get going from the word go. I wish to entertain the amazing fans and look to your love and support. As we all say #YennumYellow,”said the 20-year-old after signing a three-year contract.



"I'm happy to see Subha join our team. He is a natural goalscorer. Kibu had worked with him last season and had positive things to say about the youngster. I am very excited to see him develop and improve the squad”, said Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys.

