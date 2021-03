Margao: Mumbai City FC defender Amey Ranawade suffered a nasty injury in the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium here on Saturday.

Ranawade put in a sliding tackle to stop ATK 's Subhasish Bose in added time of first half with the score level at 1-1. Ranawade went down after a bad collision and possibly suffered a head injury. The game was halted for a few minutes as Ranawade was shifted to the ambulance.