Premier League: Manchester City extend lead

Leicester: Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 17 points as Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus fired them to a 2-0 win at third-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

City now need, at most, 11 points from their remaining seven matches to secure their third Premier League title in four seasons.

Liverpool finally turned on the style to thrash Arsenal 3-0 and move into fifth place with Diogo Jota netting twice after coming on as a substitute.

While their title is heading to Manchester City, the outgoing champions produced the kind of display that saw them romp to glory last season, albeit against a timid Arsenal.



The only surprise was that it took Juergen Klopp's side until after half-time to make their superiority count.

Jota headed Liverpool in front from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross in the 64th minute, three minutes after coming on.

Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool's lead four minutes later before Jota scored from close range in the 81st minute.



Victory moved Liverpool above Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United and left them only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who were thrashed at home by West Bromwich Albion earlier, throwing the top-four battle wide open.



Liverpool have 49 points from 30 games with Arsenal down in ninth place with 42 points.



The effects of the international break were barely noticeable on Pep Guardiola's side, who dominated from the outset, having a Fernandinho strike ruled out for offside before Kevin De Bruyne crashed a free-kick against the bar.



Leicester were restricted to the counter-attack but went close to an opener on the stroke of half-time when Jamie Vardy rounded Ederson and slotted the ball home but he was narrowly offside.



City were finally rewarded for their control of the game in the 58th minute when, after keeper Kasper Schmeichel had parried out a Riyad Mahrez shot, Leicester failed to clear a Rodri cross and Mendy cut inside Marc Albrighton and side-footed into the far corner.



De Bruyne was at his very best and it was the Belgian who created the second with a glorious defence-splitting pass to Jesus, who fed Raheem Sterling, the England man taking his time before returning the pass to the Brazilian who poked home.



"It was really good today, especially in the first half when we dominated," said De Bruyne.



"There was one team playing. In the second half they did a bit better, but I think we deserved more goals. Half the team started training on Friday."



City, who have now won 15 straight away games in all competitions, have 74 points from 31 games with Manchester United behind them on 57 from 29 matches and Leicester on 56 from 30.



In the battle for Champions League qualification, Leicester are seven points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.



"We didn't show the quality we have got but that comes with a bit of tiredness sometimes," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.



"Our organisation was good but we didn't get through the pitch well at times. If you concede against a team with that much quality they can just hide the ball from you," he added.



Guardiola's side play the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

