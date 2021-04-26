It's advantage Barca as Bilbao pip Atletico

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid's title bid was derailed again as they were beaten 2-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday by a late goal from Inigo Martinez, offering Barcelona the chance to go top of the table next week.

Martinez's bullet header from a corner in the 86th minute delivered a knockout blow to Atletico, who had pulled themselves level with a Stefan Savic header in the 77th to cancel out Alex Berenguer's ninth minute opener.

Atletico lead the table on 73 points but third-placed Barca, on 71 after beating Villarreal 2-1 earlier on Sunday, can take over first place if they beat Granada on Thursday in their game in hand.

"We're devastated," said Atletico captain Koke."We looked to get back in the game in the second half by any way possible, we drew level then they got the winner from a set piece. We just have to keep going and try to win our next game, we badly need to do that."

Atletico's defeat adds extra intrigue to a thrilling four-way title race, with three points separating them and fourth-placed Sevilla, who beat Granada 2-1, with five games left.

Champions Real Madrid are second on 71 after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Real Betis on Saturday.

Atletico visit struggling Elche next before a blockbuster game away to Barcelona on May 8.

"We're still fighting for the title and we believe we can win the five games we have left," added Koke.