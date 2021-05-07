Kerala Blasters extend defender Denechandra Meitei's contract

Kerala Blasters have signed a three-year extension with defender Denechandra Meitei.

The 27-year-old left-back from Manipur was part of the Blasters squad for Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7. He had joined Blasters last August from TRAU FC and has played six games for the club.

"I had a very good experience with KBFC in my first season despite the difficult conditions. I am sure we will have a much-improved season next year and I am very happy to have extended my contract with the club. Looking forward to meeting the great fan base of the club soon! Stay safe at home,” said Meitei.

"Denechandra is physically strong, a solid player for ISL. He needs to improve some angles in his game but he showed a lot of potential last season. I want him to keep wishing to improve and we are here to support him through his journey,” said Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.