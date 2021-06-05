Serb Ivan Vukomanovic set to become Kerala Blasters coach

Serb Ivan Vukomanovic is all set to take over as Kerala Blasters head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 43-year-old replaces Kibu Vicuna who left the club towards the end of a disappointing ISL 2020-21 season.



Vukomanovic started his coaching career as an assistant at Belgian club Standard Liege in 2013-14 season before managing the club the next season.

He has also guided Slovan Bratislava in the Slovak Super Liga and comes to Blasters after a short stint with Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot First Division.



Blasters are yet to officially announce Vukomanovic's appointment.