Mr. Butler Group to support blind football

The Mr. Butler Group of companies has signed up with the Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) to support the development and welfare of blind football in the country.

Blind football started formally in India in 2013 with the Society for Rehabilitation of the Visually Challenged (SRVC), a Kochi-based NGO setting up the first football team for the visually impaired in Kerala. This led to the formation of the IBFF in 2016.

The IBFF is recognised by the Indian Blind Sports Association Delhi, Paralympic Committee of India and All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Indian blind football team is currently ranked 28th in the world and fifth in Asia.

The focus of the IBFF is to bring to the fore talented blind sportspersons and offer them a platform to exhibit their skills and get recognised. The IBFF works in 23 states with 550 players and aims to develop a strong team for the future Paralympics and World Cup.

The IBFF runs the only Para Football academy in Kochi where players undergo training and skilling in computers, music, reflexology to make them job ready.

“We are delighted and honoured to associate with the Indian Blind Football Federation and contribute in a small way to support these great bunch of people. The IBFF has been doing fantastic work around the country to identify and nurture the visually disabled and bring forth their talents, not just in football, but other areas too,” said Adith Mammen, CEO, Mr. Butler.

The IBFF projects were initiated, led and implemented by Head coach & Sporting Director, Sunil J Mathew, and Project Head, M C Roy.

The Mr. Butler Group of companies includes Mr. Butler Sodamaker and CCS Technologies.