Copa America: Quarterfinal line-up & telecast schedule

The quarterfinal line-up of Copa America has been completed. Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile from Group A and hosts Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador from Group B have made it to the last eight.

Peru take on Paraguay in the first quarterfinal on Friday (Saturday 2.30 am IST) while defending champions Brazil clash with Chile in the second last-eight game.

Uruguay meet Colombia while Argentina lock horns with Ecuador in the remaining fixtures.

Live telecast

Sony Sports Network is telecasting the tournament live in India.

Sony LIV will also live stream the matches on its app and website.

Quarterfinals

Peru vs Paraguay, July 3 (2.30 am IST)

Brazil vs Chile, July 3 (5.30 am IST)

Uruguay vs Colombia, July 4 (3.30 am IST)

Argentina vs Ecuador, July 4 (6.30 am IST)