Kerala Blasters sign winger Vincy Barretto from Gokulam Kerala

Kerala Blasters have signed winger Vincy Barretto on a three-year deal from Gokulam Kerala FC.

The 21-year-old began his career at the Dempo SC academy, featuring for the club in the under-18 league.

In 2017, Barretto signed his first senior contract with the reserve team Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa. He played for the club for over three years and was a key member of the squad that won the 2018-19 Goa Professional League.

Baretto made 13 appearances for Gokluam Kerala.

“I am glad to represent Kerala once again. I have always heard about the fan base that Kerala Blasters FC has, and I am really excited to be part of the team and experience that. I look forward to growing personally and showing my best performance on the field for KBFC,” said Baretto.

“We are happy to have this young talent, Vincy Barretto in the team. Barretto is a promising player with high potential. With his pace and versatility, he has procured an identity of his own within a short span of time. I wish him all the very best and extend my full support in his football career,’' said Blasters Sporting Diretor Karolis Skinkys.