Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden Boot

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot for the most number of goals scored in Euro 2020. Though Ronaldo and the Czech Republic's Patrick Schick were tied with five goals apiece, the Juventus star won the award as he had an assist to his credit.

Ronaldo played only 360 minutes as compared to Schick's 404. Portugal crashed out in the round of 16, while the Czechs lost in the quarterfinals.

Here is a glance at the Golden Boot winners in the tournament history.



1960: Milan Galic (Yugoslavia), Francois Heutte (France), Valentin Ivanov (Soviet Union), Drazan Jerkovic (Yugoslavia) and Victor Ponedelnik (Soviet Union) – 2 goals each

1964: Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Dezso Novak (Hungary) and Chus Pereda (Spain) – 2 goals each

1968: Dragan Dazjic (Yugoslavia) – 2 goals



1972: Gerd Muller (Germany) – 4 goals



1976: Dieter Muller (Germany) – 4 goals



1980: Kalus Alfos (Germany) – 3 goals



1984: Michel Platini (France) – 9 goals



1988: Marco van Basten (Netherlands) – 5 goals



1992: Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Thomas Brolin (Sweden), Henrik Larsen (Denmark) and Karl-Heins Riedle (Germany) – 3 goals each



1996: Alan Shearer (England) – 5 goals



2000: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands) and Savo Milosevic (Serbia and Montenegro) – 5 goals each



2004: Milan Baros (Czech Republic) – 5 goals



2008: David Villa (Spain) – 4 goals



2012: Fernando Torres (Spain) – 3 goals



2016: Antoine Griezmann (France) – 6 goals



2020: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 5 goals

