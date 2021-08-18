Juventus sign Italy's Euro star Locatelli

Serie A giants Juventus have completed the signing of Italy international midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

Juve announced the capture of the 23-year-old on Wednesday. Locatelli had impressed at Euro 2020 as the Azzurri claimed the European crown, scoring twice in a group stage win over Switzerland.

Locatelli had joined Sassuolo from AC Milan in 2018 and has since developed into one of Serie A’s top midfielders.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali had said recently that despite interests from Arsenal and another English side, Locatelli wanted to move to the Turin side.

“He wants to go to Juve,” he said. “But if other clubs make an approach, he will have to evaluate the possibilities, because it is not certain that Juve’s offer will satisfy us,” Carnevali had said then.

(With agency inputs)