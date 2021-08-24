Kerala Blasters to join holders Gokulam in Durand Cup

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC will be making its debut in the Durand Cup when the 130th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament kicks off in Kolkata on September 5.

Defending champions Gokulam Kerala are the second Kerala-based club in the competition that will conclude on October 3.

The other prominent teams in the competition are Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, and Hyderabad FC.

Hosted by the Durand Football Tournament Society (DFTS), it is an initiative of the Indian Army that began in 1888. The champions of the Durand Cup are presented with three unique trophies: The President’s Cup, The Durand Cup and The Shimla Trophy.

The matches will be played on the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Mohun Bagan Club Ground, and Kalyani Municipal Stadium Ground.

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said that they were pleased to participate in the Durand Cup.

“Hope that we will have good games ahead as it is very important to play games in this part of pre-season. The tournament format could be an extra motivation for our players because we like to compete,” said Vukomanovic.