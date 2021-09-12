Durand Cup: Gokulam Kerala draw with Army Red in opener

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2021 05:05 PM IST Updated: September 12, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala players celebrate their opening goal. Photo: Twitter

Kolkata: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala were held to a 2-2 draw by Army Red in the Durand Cup at the Kalyani Stadium here on Sunday.

Ghanaian striker Rahim Osumanu gave the Malabarians an early lead with a stunning strike in the ninth minute of their opening match. However, the Army team bounced back with two quick goals from Jain (30th) and Thapa (40th) to go into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

Gokulam captain Sharif Mohamed drew level from the spot in the 68th minute.

ISL side Hyderabad FC thumped Assam Rifles 5-0 in another Group D match.

Army Red, who thrashed Assam Rifles 4-1 in their opening match, top the group with four points from two matches followed by Hyderabad on three from one game. Gokulam are in third spot with one point.

Gokulam clash with Hyderabad on Thursday. The Malabarians round off their group assignments against Assam Rifles next Sunday.

The top two teams from the four groups will make it to the quarterfinals.

