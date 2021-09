The finals of the next edition of Santosh Trophy National Football Championship will be held at Manjeri. This was announced by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Monday.

The minister also said that the camp of the national U-16 football team will be held in Kerala next year. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the All India Football Federation in this regard.

The Manjeri Payyanad Stadium is the home ground of I-League Second Division side Kerala United.