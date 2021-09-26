Sahal lone Keralite in Indian squad for SAFF Championship

Midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad is the lone Keralite in the 23-member Indian squad for the forthcoming SAFF Championship, which kicks off in the Maldives on October 1. The final of the championship is slated for October 16.

National coach Igor Stimac has recalled Uadanta Singh and Jeakson Singh for the five-nation tournament.



Besides India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and host Maldives are in the fray.

India open their campaign on October 4 against Bangladesh. The top two teams will qualify for the final.

Indian squad: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.



Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai.



Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.

India’s fixtures (Timings in IST):

October 4: Bangladesh vs India (4.30 pm)

October 7: India vs Sri Lanka (4.30 pm)

October 10: Nepal vs India (8.30 pm)

October 13: India vs Maldives (8.30 pm)