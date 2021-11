Kolkata: Gokulam Kerala FC began their campaign in the IAF Shield with a thumping 7-0 win over Kidderpore SC here on Friday.



The winners led 1-0 at the half-time break, thanks to an own goal by Nitish Hazra, before pumping in six goals in the second period at the Kalyani Stadium.

Rahim Osumanu and Ronald Singh scored a couple of goals each, while Barretto and debutant Abhijith too found the target.

Gokulam meet BSS Sporting Club in their final Group C game on Monday.