Jijo Joseph to lead Kerala in Santosh Trophy

Kochi: Midfielder Jijo Joseph will lead Kerala in the Santosh Trophy South Zone qualifiers.

Head coach Bino George has named a 22-member squad for the qualifers to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala take on Lakshadweep in their opening match on December 1. Kerala's next game is against Andaman and Nicobar on December 3 while they meet Puducherry in their final fixture on December 5.

Kerala squad: Goalkeepers: Midhun V, Hajmal S

Defenders: Sanju G, Muhammed Asif, Vibin Thomas, Ajay Alex, Muhammed Saheef, Muhammed Basith

Midfielders: Muhammed Rashid, Jijo Joseph (capt), Arjun Jayaraj, Akhil P, Salman K, Adersh M, Bujair V, Noufal P N, Nijo Gilbert, Shighil N S



Forwards: Jesin T K, S Rajesh, Muhammed Safnad, Muhameed Ajsal



Head coach: Bino George



Assistant coach: Purushothaman T J



Goalkeeper trainer: Saji Joy



Phyiso: Muhamed