Santosh Trophy: Kerala trounce Andaman & Nicobar

Kochi: Kerala scored an emphatic 9-0 win over Andaman and Nicobar in the Santosh Trophy South Zone Group B qualifiers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Nijo Gilbert, Jesin and Safnad scored a brace for the home side.

Gilbert broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, while Jesin scored a brace in injury time as the hosts led 3-0 at the half-time break.

Kerala, who thumped Lakshadweep 5-0 in their opener, meet Puducherry in their final fixture on Sunday.

Andaman had suffered an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Puducherry in their opening match.