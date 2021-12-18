ISL: Chennaiyin FC return to winning ways

Vasco (Goa): Former champions Chennaiyin FC returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Saturday.



Germanpreet Singh opened the scoring with his first-ever goal in the ISL. Mirlan Murzaev made it 2-0 in the second half with a brilliant strike from distance as the Božidar Bandovic-coached side moved to fourth in the points table.

Odisha ssuffered their second straight defeat and dropped a rung to fifth place with nine points from six matches. Chennaiyin have 11 points from six games. Javi Hernandez scored a superb goal but it wasn't enough in the end.



It was a cagey affair before Chennaiyin nosed ahead riding an unlikely source.



Germanpreet scored a goal after six years when he smashed home a rebound after Odisha keeper Kamaljit Singh blocked a cross from the right flank which fell to Germanpreet.



It was the first goal for the 25-year old since 2015 when he had netted for Dempo against Royal Wahingdoh.



Despite being 1-0 down, Odisha continued to give Chennaiyin a tough time but failed to find the back of the net, also adding teeth upfront.

Lallianzuala Chhangte got a golden opportunity to double Chennaiyin's lead when he was one-on-one with Kamaljit was narrowed the angle and smothered Chhangte's effort.



Five minutes later, Aridai Suarez fired a ferocious long-ranger which cannoned off the post and went out for a goalkick. Aridai came close again but his attempt flew over the bar.



At the other end, Chennaiyin doubled their advantage courtesy of a scintillating solo effort from Murzaev. The 31-year-old from Kyrgyzstan was unmarked and made the most of it with a long-range shot that arrowed past a diving Kamaljit and thudded into the back of the net.



It could have been 3-0 for Chennaiyin after Vladimir Koman was hacked down inside the box, but Lukasz Gikiewicz saw his effort saved by Kamaljit. Javi Hernandez scored a stunner in added time but it was too little too late and Chennaiyin bagged three vital points.