Vasco (Goa): Kerala Blasters played out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC in the ISL here on Sunday.

Greg Stewart fired JFC into lead in the 14th minute. However, Sahal Abdul Samad scored in the 27th to draw level for the Yellow Brigade. It was the striker's fourth goal this season and third in as many games.

The draw took JFC to second spot with 13 points from eight matches ahead of Blasters on goal difference.