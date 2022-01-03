Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored twice in the second half as Odisha FC came from behind to beat league leaders Mumbai City FC 4-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa on Monday.

The victory put an end to a four-match winless run for Odisha FC who responded in style to the 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Hyderabad FC in the last match.

Aridai Suarez (4’) gave Kiko Ramirez’s men the early lead in the contest but the Islanders stormed back through goals from Ahmed Jahouh (11’) and Igor Angulo (38’) to take a 2-1 lead. But Odisha FC mounted a comeback in the second half and claimed all three points thanks to Jerry’s (70’, 77’) double and a late goal from Jonathas (89’).

Odisha FC were up against it against the league leaders but made most of the vulnerability that they have shown defensively in recent times when Fall lost the ball in a dangerous area allowing Suarez to run at the defence. He twisted and turned to create space for a shot and found the top corner to put Odisha FC in front in the fourth minute.

Two minutes later Nandhakumar Sekhar got behind the Mumbai City FC defence but the shot from his cutback was blocked in time.

The defending champions gathered themselves after a rocky start and Bipin Singh close to restoring parity two minutes later but his shot flew wide.

However, there was no such problem for Jahouh who expertly curled a long-range strike into the goal in the 11th minute to make it 1-1.

It was all Mumbai City FC after their equaliser and Kamaljit Singh had to be alert to keep his side level in the 27th minute when Angulo found a cross from the left side but his shot was saved well by the goalkeeper.

The Islanders eventually made the pressure count in the 38th minute when Angulo sent a clever header from a Jahouh free-kick on the right past Kamaljit to make it 2-1.

Raynier Fernandes went close to adding a third just before the half-time but he was denied by Kamaljit who dived down to his left to make a save.

Mumbai City FC were full value for their lead at the break and Odisha FC needed to rediscover the vigour they had shown at the start of the match.

Ramirez’s men conjured up the first chance of the second half when Jerry found Nandhakumar free at the far post with a cross but Nandhakumar delayed his shot allowing the Mumbai City FC defenders to block the effort.

Odisha FC grew into the game in the second half and should have levelled the score in the 64th minute when Sahil Panwar headed a cross from a free-kick wide.

However, Odisha FC took their chance in the 70th minute when Jerry headed home a pinpoint cross from Nandhakumar to bring it level at 2-2.

Jerry then popped up again seven minutes later to put Odisha FC in front with a cracking finish after Jonathas had given him a lay off in space inside the box on the right hand side.

Jonathas then had the chance to seal the win it in the 84th minute when he was played in through on goal but he could only find the goalkeeper with his shot.

But the Brazilian redeemed himself one minute from time when he he tapped home a perfect cross from Jerry who did well to send in his delivery.

The two-goal cushion meant Odisha FC had little difficulty in seeing off the match as they claimed three crucial points

Mumbai City FC who are now winless in three games stay top but their position at the summit is now vulnerable as Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan can all go top with victories in their respective matches.

Odisha FC stayed seventh despite the win but closed the gap on fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan to just one point. Ramirez’s men face the Mariners in their next match.

As for Mumbai City FC they take on SC East Bengal in their next match.