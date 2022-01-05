MG University post big win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2022 04:08 PM IST
MG University team

Kottayam: Hosts MG University thrashed Rani Channamma University, Karnataka, 9-0 on the opening day of the South Zone Inter-University Football Championships at the Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam, on Wednesday.

Salahuddin Adinan K drew first blood in the fifth minute. Nimshad Roshan scored a brace, while Mohammed Roshan, Akhil J Chandran, Gifty C Gracious, Mohammed Saalim, Mohammed Ajsal and Bibin Boban too found the target.

