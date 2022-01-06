MG University notch up another big win

Kottayam: Hosts MG University routed AMET University, Chennai, 8-0 to notch up their second successive win in the South Zone Inter-University Football Championships at MA College, Kothamangalam, on Thursday.

Nimshad Roshan and Arjun V scored a brace each for the winners.

Hari Shanker put MG ahead in the fifth minute. Ajasal doubled the lead in the 18th minute. Shahad SS found the mark in the 20th while Nithin Wilson made it 4-0 in the 23rd.

Nimshad struck in the 26th and 31st as MG raced to a 6-0 lead at half-time.

Arjun scored in the 49th and then completed the tally a couple of minutes later.

MG had thrashed thrashed Rani Channamma University, Karnataka, 9-0 in their opening game.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University defeated Adikavi Nannaya University, Andhra Pradesh, 5-0 in another match.

Kakatiya University. Warangal, beat Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, 3-1, while Vignan University, Guntur, went down to Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, 0-2.