Kochi: Kerala United FC and KSEB played out a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the Kerala Premier League (KPL) at the Maharaja's College ground here on Friday.

The teams were tied goalless at the half-time break.

Captain Arjun Jayaraj put Kerala United ahead in the 58th minute, while Viknesh M drew level for the last edition's runners-up in the 72nd.