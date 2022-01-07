SZ inter-university football: MG, Yenepoya register big wins

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2022 05:08 PM IST Updated: January 07, 2022 08:39 PM IST
Action between MG University, Kottayam (red and white) and MGR University.

Kottayam: MG University and Yenepoya Univesity, Mangalore posted big wins in the South Zone inter-university football championship at the MA College, Kothamangalam on Friday.

MG drubbed MGR University 8-0 while Yenepoya crushed Bengaluru North University 6-0.

For MG, Gifty Gracious of Baselios College scored a hat-trick while Nimshad bagged a brace. Harishankar, Soyal Joshy and Roshan were the other scorers.

RELATED ARTICLES

Yenepoya University had beaten Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University 3-0 earlier in the day.

Tamil Nadu Physical Education outplayed Visvesvaraya Technological University 3-0 in another match.

Hindustan Institute of Technology routed Osmania University 5-0, while Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, defeated Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa, 3-0.

Annamalai University thrashed St Peter's Institute of Higher Education & Research 10-0, while Vels University edged Jain University 2-0.

Earlier, MGR University drubbed Davangere University 7-0, while Madurai Kamaraj University got the better of Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation 4-0.

Pondicherry University scored a hard-fought 2-1 win over Sree Sankaracharya University, Kalady.

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational & Research Institute beat Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, 2-0 while Madras University blanked Bangalore University 5-0.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout