Inter-university football: MG, Kerala post wins, target SZ top spot

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2022 09:37 PM IST Updated: January 09, 2022 09:46 PM IST
MG University edged Calicut University 1-0 on Sunday.

Kothamangalam: MG University edged Calicut University 1-0 to make a winning start to the four-team league round of the south zone all India inter-university football championship at the MA College in Kothamangalam on Sunday.

Thejus Krishnan's own goal in the 18th minute gave the hosts a narrow win against Calicut.

In a second league match, Kerala University defeated SRM University 2-0. John Paul (34) and Jacob (40) scored for Kerala University.

MG, Calicut, Kerala and SRM are already confirmed spots in the all-India inter-zonal tournament beginning at the same venue on January 12. They are now playing each other to decide the final standings in the south zone.

On Monday, the four teams will play two matches each to complete the league round. MG will take on SRM at 7 am and then meet Kerala in a 3.30 pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, Calicut University is set to play Kerala at 7 am before returning to finish their south zone proceedings with a 3.30 pm match against SRM.

