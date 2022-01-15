ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan-Bengaluru FC tie postponed

Fatorda: With a surge in COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble here, ATK Mohun Bagan's Indian Super League (ISL) match against Bengaluru FC was postponed, hours before the kick-off here on Saturday.



This is ATKMB's second successive fixture to be postponed. ATKMB's match against Odisha FC had to be postponed last Saturday after an unnamed player reported positive for COVID-19.



As many as four ATKMB players in the bio-secure bubble here are reported to be positive as the Juan Ferrando-coached team were locked in their rooms for one week without a single training session.



Players of other teams, including FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC also contracted the coronavirus, while SC East Bengal too isolated themselves after their hotel staff inside the bio bubble found positive.



Fifth-placed ATKMB have 15 points, five points shy of leaders Kerala Blasters, with two matches in hand.