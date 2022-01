Kochi: Don Bosco Football Academy (DBFA) edged out Kovalam Football Club 1-0 in the Kerala Premier League at the Maharaja's College ground here on Saturday.

Manoj M's own goal in the 52nd minute handed DBFA three precious points.

DBFA's Victor Philip was named man of the match.

Altius International Football Academy scored a 1-0 win over Real Malabar FC in another match at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

Man-of-the-match Anoop A scored the all-important goal.