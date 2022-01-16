Premier League: Liverpool go second with comfortable win over Brentford

Liverpool climbed to second in the Premier League after goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino earned them a 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday.

The win moved Jurgen Klopp's side above Chelsea in the table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. City beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday.

The win ends a three-match winless patch in the league for Liverpool which has seen them fall off the pace in the title race.

Liverpool were without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who are playing at the African Cup of Nations and their lack of potency in attack was evident as they struggled to open up a determined Brentford defence.

The home side finally broke through a minute before the interval when a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold bounced to the back post and was nodded home by Fabinho.

The London side continued to prove resilient opponents after the break although Diogo Jota struck the post in the 62nd minute after Alexander-Arnold had burst into the box and Brentford keeper Alvaro Fernandez did well to keep out another effort from the Portuguese forward.

But Brentford stayed in the contest until the 69th minute when Oxlade-Chamberlain stooped at the back post to head in a wonderful cross from left back Andy Robertson.

Substitute Minamino wrapped up the win, tapping home after Brentford's attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Roberto Firmino who set up the Japanese forward for a simple finish.

There was nearly a dream league debut for 17-year-old substitute Kaide Gordon, who was put through on goal but was denied by another good save from Fernandez."We needed these three points and a good performance so it was nice to do it in front of our fans. It will be good to grow our confidence," said Fabinho.

"The team played really well with the ball. The front three played really well. We created a lot of opportunities to score. It is a chance for everybody to show their quality and step up. We did that today," he added. Promoted Brentford are in 14th place on 23 points.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates with the match ball after his hat-trick against West Ham United. Photo: Reuters

Harrison hat-trick inspires Leeds to win at West Ham

West Ham United squandered a chance to cement fourth spot in the Premier League as they lost 3-2 at home to Leeds United on Sunday with Jack Harrison scoring a hat-trick for the visitors.

After three successive wins West Ham had the chance to open up a five-point gap between themselves and fifth-placed Arsenal whose game at Tottenham Hotspur was postponed.

But Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, missing seven players through injury or suspension, had other ideas. Harrison opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a pinpoint finish but Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header in the 34th minute -- his fourth goal in his last three games.

Harrison touched in from close range three minutes later to give Leeds the halftime lead. When Pablo Fornals levelled again with a precise finish seven minutes after the break it seemed West Ham would go and win but Leeds responded in magnificent fashion.

Harrison's deft finish after dazzling play by Raphinha restored their lead and Raphinha rattled the woodwork with a superb free kick before Leeds had an effort by Mateusz Klich ruled out for a harsh offside.

The win lifted Leeds to 15th, nine points above the relegation zone. West Ham remained fourth with 37 points but the three sides below them -- Arsenal (35), Tottenham (33) and Manchester United (32) all have at least two games in hand.