Manchester United forward Greenwood released on bail

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigations, police said on Wednesday after the 20-year-old player was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

Greenwood was on Tuesday further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

The allegations against Greenwood were posted on Instagram on Sunday and later deleted.

"A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

United have suspended Greenwood, saying he would not return to training or play for the Premier League club until further notice. The club reiterated its "strong condemnation of violence of any kind" on Tuesday.

Sportswear giant Nike said on Monday it had suspended its relationship with Greenwood as it was concerned by the allegations.

The forward began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.