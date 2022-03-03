Sandesh Jhingan let off with warning

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has issued a 'stern warning' to ATK Mohun Bagan player Sandesh Jhingan for his comments made after the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters FC, last month.



The AIFF body took into account the apology tendered by the player on social media. The committee has also communicated any repetition will entail exemplary penal actions.

A video uploaded on ATKMB's Instagram page, which was deleted later, captured the 28-year-old defender as saying, "Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath" (I have played a match with women, with women) as he made his way back to the dressing room at Vasco in Goa.



The former Blasters captain's comment caused an uproar on social media which many users coming down heavily on the player, forcing him to issue an apology.

(With inputs from PTI)

