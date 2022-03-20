Major triumphs by football clubs from Kerala

Kerala Blasters eye their maiden ISL title when they clash with Hyderabad FC at Fatorda in Goa later tonight. Here is a glance at the major triumphs by Kerala clubs at the national level.
Kerala Police - Federation Cup, 1990
Kerala Police became the first team from Kerala to win the prestigious inter-club tournament at Thrissur. They beat Salgaocar Goa 2-1 in the final riding on a brace by striker C V Pappachan.
Kerala Police - Federation Cup, 1991
Kerala Police successfully defended their title next year. They beat Mahindra & Mahindra 2-0 after extra time in the competition held at Kannur.
FC Kochin - Durand Cup, 1997
India's first professional football club FC Kochi became the first Kerala team to win the Durand Cup - Asia's oldest football tournament in 1997. They outplayed Mohun Bagan 3-1 in the final held at Kolkata.
Gokulam Kerala - Durand Cup, 2019
Gokulam Kerala emulated FC Kochin's feat in the 2019 edition of the Durand Cup. The Malabarians edged out home favourites Bagan 2-1 in the final.
Gokulam Kerala - I-League, 2020-21
Gokulam Kerala made history by becoming the first Kerala team to win the I-League title last season.