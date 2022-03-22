I-League: Gokulam Kerala extend unbeaten run

Kalyani (West Bengal): Defending champions Gokulam Kerala extended their unbeaten run in this season's I-League campaign to five matches with a 3-2 win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC at the Kalyani Stadium here on Monday.



An early strike from Jithin M S (2nd minute), followed by a brace from Luka Majcen (18th and 55th) saw the Malabarians get the better of TRAU FC, who scored through Fernandinho (8th and 56th).





Gokulam are in second spot with 13 points from five games. Mohammedan Sporting Club, who beat Kenkre 1-0, top the table with 15 points from six matches.



Gokulam wasted no time in taking the game to their opponents, finding an early breakthrough in the second minute of the contest.



Jithin scored for the Malabarians for the third game running, as he made an undetected run into the TRAU FC box to get on the end of a cross from the left flank. TRAU goalkeeper Amrit Gope misjudged the flight of the ball and got stranded in a no man's land, leaving Jithin with the easy task of directing the ball into the empty net.



Despite trailing, TRAU FC did not lack in attacking intent and levelled the scores through Brazilian import Fernandinho in the eighth minute. After Kishan Singh had his snapshot saved by Rakshit Dagar, Fernandinho slid in to poach the rebound and bring TRAU back on level terms.



The parity was to last for just 10 minutes as Gokulam's talisman Majcen put them in front once again, in the 18th minute. Majcen rose highest in the box to meet a cross from the left flank and place his header back across goal, leaving Gope with no chance.



Gokulam doubled their lead in the 55th minute. After playing a short corner that failed to find its mark in the box, the partially cleared ball landed at the feet of Majcen. The Slovenian didn't need a second invitation to grab the chance with both hands, unleashing a first time finish on the volley that rifled into the roof of the net.



TRAU FC showed their fighting spirit once again with an instant response in the 56th minute. Fernando set out on a mazy dribble on the edge of the Gokulam box and bamboozled the defence to come onto his left foot and send a low drive into the far corner.



Rajasthan United down Churchill Brothers

In the second match played at the Naihati Stadium, Alocious Muthayyan struck a brace as Rajasthan United defeated Churchill Brothers 2-0 to register their second win of the season.



Muthayyan scored in the 34th and 38th minutes to kill the match in the first half itself.