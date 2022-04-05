Kerala Premier League final in Kozhikode on April 10

The final of the Kerala Premier League men's football championship will be held at the Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on April 10.

The final will kick off at 4 pm, informed the Kerala Football Association. The semifinals will be played on April 8.

In the first semifinals to be held at Kozhikode, Group-B runner-up side KSEB will take on the winners of Group-A. With one match remaining in Group-A, BASCO Othukungal is leading with 21 points while SAT Tirur is on 20 points.

The Group-A winners will be decided on Wednesday when Basco take on FC Kerala and SAT play Parappur.

In the second semifinals that will be played at the Maharaja's College Ground in Ernakulam, Group-B winners Golden Threads FC will take on the runner-up side from Group-A.

On Tuesday, SAT were held 1-1 by Kerala Police while Basco crushed AIFA 5-0.