I-League: Majcen hattrick sinks Delhi; Kerala back on top

Kolkata: Slovenian forward Luka Majcen toyed with Suveda Delhi FC defence, scoring a hattrick as Gokulam Kerala ascended back to the top of the I-League table with a thumping 4-0 win at the Kalyani Stadium here on Friday.

The win took the Malabarians two points clear of Mohammedan Sporting (25) in the 13-team standings.

Majcen opened his account in the 17th minute with Jithin MS setting it up with a penetrating cross to give Gokulam Kerala the lead.

Thahir Zaman then doubled Gokulam Kerala's lead in the 27th minute when he picked up a sublime pass from the left and got his left foot on the ball to send it to the back of the net.

Delhi FC goalkeeper Sachin Jha bore the brunt of a series of attacking moves especially from Jithin who looked threatening up front.

Majcen's speedy runs through the center troubled Sudeva's defence in the second-half as he found the target once again in the 60th minute from an Ahmed Razeek cross.

Jha was out of place and seeing the opportunity, Majcen made the most of it to complete his hat trick in the 86th minute.

At Naihati, Brijesh Giri's 88th minute strike earned Indian Arrows their second win of the season as they downed Kenkre FC 1-0 -- the ninth loss for the Mumbai outfit, who are yet to open their account.

Indian Arrows now have nine points from 11 matches.