Santosh Trophy: Kerala edge Bengal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 18, 2022 10:50 PM IST Updated: April 19, 2022 12:19 AM IST
Kerala's Noufal in action against West Bengal. Photo: India Football/Twitter

Manjeri: Kerala registered their second consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over West Bengal in the 75th Santosh Trophy National Football championship here on Monday.

Two late goals from PN Noufal and TK Jesin sealed the issue in Kerala's favour in Group A.

Noufal broke the deadlock in the 84th minute, while Jesin made sure of the victory with a goal in added time.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kerala, who thumped Rajasthan 5-0, have six points from two matches in the Group.

In another match, Meghalaya got the better of Rajashthan 3-2 in the day's first game.

Figo Syndai scored a double, while captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri struck the winner from a spot-kick for Meghalaya, while Youraj Singh and Imran Khan registered on the score sheet for Rajasthan.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout