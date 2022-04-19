Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn twin son dies

Reuters
Published: April 19, 2022 08:21 AM IST Updated: April 19, 2022 08:33 AM IST
Lisbon: Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has died.

"It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our baby boy passed away," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a joint statement on social media.

"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel."Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," they said.

Asking for privacy during this difficult time, the couple thanked the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," the post continued. "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The 37-year old Ronaldo, five-times world player of the year, rejoined Manchester United last year after winning multiple trophies with Real Madrid and Juventus.

